Jennifer Lawrence’s Diary Was Creepily Read by Infamous German Director Uwe Boll

German director Uwe Boll has a reputation for making terrible movies, with bombs like Blubberella and Bloodrayne: The Third Reich. While he rarely works with A-list talent, a recent profile in Vanity Fair connects him with Jennifer Lawrence.

Boll said he once rented out the Los Angeles home of Lawrence’s parents, adding that he slept in Lawrence’s bedroom and even read her teenage diary. Nope, not creepy at all. He told Vanity Fair, “You should actually write that in the article. [Jennifer Lawrence] doesn’t know it.”

But this wasn’t the only revelation he made about some of Hollywood’s heavy hitters. Boll also told Vanity Fair about the time he thought Burt Reynolds was dead on set, but, in fact, Reynolds was just passed out. He also called Kevin Costner “a prick” for demanding to be picked up in a private jet.

If being a filmmaker doesn’t work out, sounds like Boll could make it as a paparazzo!

Adele tells fans she might not tour again:

Read more from Yahoo Celebrity: