Jennifer Lawrence Unhurt After Plane Makes Emergency Landing: Report

Actress Jennifer Lawrence was unhurt after the private plane she was flying in reportedly suffered a double-engine failure and was forced to make an emergency landing in Buffalo, N.Y.

According to a report by E!, the flight originated in Louisville, Ky., Lawrence’s hometown and where she had been visiting family. One of the engines failed at 31,000 feet. In the middle of the resulting emergency landing, the other engine failed. Despite operating without the engines, the pilots managed to land the plane safely in Buffalo, New York.

Multiple emergency vehicles greeted the plane upon landing, E! said.

Lawrence has most recently been shooting Fox spy thriller Red Sparrow, which reteams her with Hunger Games director Francis Lawrence.

