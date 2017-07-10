Jennifer Lawrence Reunites With Amy Schumer and ‘Hunger Games’ Co-Star Woody Harrelson in One Epic Pic!

It's as if no time has passed between Amy Schumer and Jennifer Lawrence!

After inspiring serious friendship goals in 2016, the two have not really been seen hanging out together this year -- until now! On Sunday, Schumer shared a photo of herself and Lawrence posing with the Oscar winner's Hunger Games co-star, Woody Harrelson. "Sisters," the 36-year-old comedian wrote.

The caption could be hinting at the screenplay that the women wrote last year, as they have said that it revolves around two sisters. Could Harrelson have a part in this highly anticipated comedy?

It's too soon to tell but the 55-year-old actor did take the stage at New York City's famous Comedy Cellar over the weekend, while Schumer sat nearby watching him address the audience. The Snatched star referred to the moment as "magic" on Instagram.

Back in November 2015, Lawrence spilled a few details to ET about the plot of her and Schumer's film. "Amy, in this movie, she has it very together. It's her lifelong dream to be a flight attendant. She works at the airport," the 26-year-old actress dished. "And I'm a MESS."



