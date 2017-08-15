Jennifer Lawrence really wants to drink wine with you

Want to go wine tasting with Jennifer Lawrence? Well, here’s your chance! J.Law just released a video (on her birthday!) teaming up with Omaze to benefit Represent.Us, an organization that “brings together … everyone in between to fix America’s broken political system.”

And to those skeptical that Jennifer wouldn’t appreciate good wine, she played a game in which she had to identify a quote from a movie review or a wine review. In true Jennifer fashion, she had us laughing the entire time, and yes, she did end up guessing some of the wines correctly.

To enter, head to Omaze.com for the chance for you and a friend to be flown out to California, and to go wine tasting and have a picnic with Jennifer.

