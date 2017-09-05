Jennifer Lawrence and Darren Aronofsky Take Romance Public at Venice Film Festival

Jennifer Lawrence and Darren Aronofsky are film-festival official.

The Oscar-winning actress, 27, and the director, 48, stepped out for the Venice Film Festival photocall of mother! — Aronofsky’s latest thriller, with Lawrence as its tortured star. The outing comes a year after the duo were first spotted together enjoying lunch last August after working on the drama.

The couple posed alongside Michelle Pfieffer and Javier Bardem, who also star in the film. The premiere of the film takes place Tuesday afternoon.

Darren Aronofsky , Michelle Pfeiffer, Jennifer Lawrence, and Javier Bardem support “mother!” at the Venice Film Festival. (Photo: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images) More

A source recently told People that the romance is going strong.

“They have a very good relationship that is serious in the sense that they are on the same wavelength,” a source close to Lawrence said. “They respect each other in the most important ways and have many of the same interests. She is comfortable with him and in awe of his brilliance and talent.”

While the director is keeping audiences in the dark about the details of mother!, which opens Sept. 15, he hasn’t been shy about praising his leading lady’s performance. Aronofsky talked to Vulture about trusting Lawrence to bring his vision to life and how much she surprised him with her ability on set.

“During the big climax of the movie…she really went there,” he said. “The producers were freaking out. We had to sort of calm it down and then go for it again. And the thing is, there’s so much ability there that somehow she can summon it again and again.”