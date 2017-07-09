Jennifer Garner Smiles Big in First Sighting Since Ben Affleck’s New Girlfriend Revealed

Jennifer Garner is taking everything in stride.

News broke last week that Garner's ex, Ben Affleck, has a new girlfriend, but the 45-year-old actress was sporting a big smile as she was spotted leaving a fitness class in West Hollywood, California, on Saturday.

The Batman v Superman star began dating Saturday Night Live producer Lindsay Shookus sometime after his June 2015 split with Garner, a source told ET on Friday.

"Ben and Lindsay have known each other for a couple of years," the source said. "Ben has been on SNL five times and has met Lindsay while hosting the show. It is early on in the relationship but they are very happy together."

Affleck and Garner, who have three children together -- two daughters, 11-year-old Violet and 8-year-old Seraphina, and a 5-year-old son, Samuel -- officially filed for divorce in April.

