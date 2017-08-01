Jennifer Garner Runs Errands With Ben Affleck's Mom -- See the Sweet Pic!

They're still family!

Jennifer Garner proved that she's not only friendly with her ex, Ben Affleck, but his family too on Tuesday, as she ran errands around Los Angeles with the actor's mom, Chris.

RELATED: How Jennifer Garner Is Handling Ben Affleck & Lindsay Shookus' Relationship: 'She's Not Embarrassed,' Source Says

Garner looked casual and cute in a white blouse, skinny jeans and black sandals, while Chris sported a vibrant blue top and white pants. The two were all smiles as they walked down the street with arms around each other's backs.

View photos



MEGA

WATCH: Jennifer Garner Has Girls Night Out With Chelsea Handler Days After Ben Affleck's Date With Lindsay Shookus

A source recently told ET that Garner isn't "embarrassed" by her ex's new relationship with Lindsay Shookus. Instead, the mother of three is focusing on her children, Violet, Seraphina and Samuel.

"Jen is trying to move on with her life. Jen is very strong," ET's source said. "She is not embarrassed about this at all. Jen isn't focused on dating at the moment -- her number one priority is her children and making sure they are OK during this."

See more in the video below.

Related Articles