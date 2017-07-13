Jennifer Garner Has Girls Night Out With Chelsea Handler Days After Ben Affleck’s Date With Lindsay Shookus at the Same Place

Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck might not be together anymore, but they still have similar tastes when it comes to Hollywood hot spots.

The 45-year-old actress stepped out with her pal, Chelsea Handler, for a girls' night out on Wednesday in a simple-yet-sexy style. Garner exchanged her flip-flops from earlier in the day for a pair of chunky black heels that she paired with skinny jeans and a tucked-in, loose-fitting black blouse. Handler, 42, also appeared in good spirits as she walked closely behind her friend.

The women were seen exiting Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica, California, and coincidentally, Rihanna was also at the restaurant that evening.



According to multiple reports, this is the same eatery that Affleck, 45, took Lindsay Shookus, 37, on Saturday night. "They arrived in a limo. They looked happy," a source told Peopleof the rumored couple's evening. "They had a quick dinner and then returned to Ben's house."

As for how Garner feels about her estranged husband's relationship with Shookus, a source told ET that she "is not embarrassed" over the situation, as sole focus right now is on their three children -- Violet, 11, Seraphina,8, and Samuel, 5. "Jen is trying to move on with her life. Jen is very strong," the source said. "Jen isn't focused on dating at the moment -- her number one priority are her children and making sure they are OK during this."

ET has reached to both actors' reps in regard to Affleck's rumored relationship.

Meanwhile, Garner can't stop smiling. Cameras recently spotted the Alias star happily heading to a work out, where she appeared completely at ease. Take a look:

