Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck Are Spending Easter Together as a Family: Source

Despite jointly filing for divorce earlier this week, Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck are celebrating Easter together with their three children, a source tells PEOPLE.

“They are spending the Easter weekend together in L.A.,” says the source. “They are having an Easter celebration as a family at their house Sunday.” The family also attended Easter services together as a group.

The source adds that the actress, who will celebrate her 45th birthday on Monday, has been working and “seems fine” since officially filing for divorce nearly two years after the couple announced their separation on Thursday.

“It’s been business as usual,” says the insider.

The amicable exes also celebrated Christmas together in Montana, along with their kids and Garner’s family, as well as spending Thanksgiving as a family.

Garner stepped out on Saturday in her first public outing since the filing at Crumbs & Whiskers, a cat café in L.A. where patrons can mingle with furry felines while drinking coffee.

“She was in a great mood and very sweet,” a source told PEOPLE of the visit.

On Thursday, PEOPLE confirmed the couple filed the documents together and are both seeking joint legal and physical custody of their three kids - Violet, 11, Seraphina, 8, and Samuel, 5. The date of separation, as well as the division of property and any spousal support, is still to be determined.

As PEOPLE previously reported, the couple continue to live together in the L.A. area despite making their split official. Affleck has been living in a guest house on the couple’s property.

“They are figuring out what to do about their future living arrangements,” a source previously said. “For now, they are all living together. One thing they agree on - the kids will stay at the family house. Jen and Ben will focus on making things as smoothly as possible for the kids. It’s all about what’s best for them.”

The family “all stayed in” after news of the divorce broke, but overall it was a “normal day,” according to another source.

“The kids went to school as usual, Jen and Ben took turns with drop-off and pick-up,” the insider told PEOPLE. “Ben spent alone time with Violet after school. They went for ice cream in Santa Monica.”

Affleck returned to the family home after completing treatment for alcohol addiction earlier this year.

In the statement he gave about completing rehab, Affleck said his children were motivation to get healthy. “I want to live life to the fullest and be the best father I can be. I want my kids to know there is no shame in getting help when you need it,” he wrote, adding, “I’m lucky to have the love of my family and friends, including my co-parent, Jen, who has supported me and cared for our kids as I’ve done the work I set out to do.”

