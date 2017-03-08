Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck Aren’t the Only Celebrities to Call Off Their Divorce

Jennifer Garner has reportedly called off her divorce from Ben Affleck. Back in 2015, after 10 years of marriage, the parents of three announced they were getting a divorce. Since then, however, the duo has frequently been spotted out together. “There is always a chance of reconciliation,” a source close to Garner told People magazine, and it seems like that might be true.

Jen and Ben aren’t the only celebrities who have reconciled. Pink and Carey Hart got married in 2006, but in 2008 they announced they were getting a divorce. A year later, right before signing the divorce papers, the couple decided to get back together. They now have two children, a daughter and a son.

In 2012, after more than 30 years of marriage, Danny DeVito and Rhea Perlman announced they were separating. However less than a year later, the couple said they were back together.

Billy Ray Cyrus and his wife, Tish, were married in 1993. But in 2010, he filed for divorce — then changed his mind. And then, nearly three years later, Tish decided to file for divorce. A month later, they reconciled.

Snoop Dogg and Shante Broadus, who were high school sweethearts, got married in 1997. But in 2004, Snoop filed for divorce. However in 2008, the two were back together and renewing their wedding vows.

Marie Osmond and former basketball player Stephen Craig got married in 1982, but got divorced three years later. Nearly 30 years later, the couple got remarried in a private ceremony. And Marie used the same wedding dress that she wore for the couple’s first wedding.

