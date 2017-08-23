Jennifer Aniston Hits Back at Pregnancy Rumors, Gets Candid About Therapy

Jennifer Aniston is not pregnant... again. (Photo: John Shearer/Getty Images)

Jennifer Aniston is tired of the media constantly speculating on whether or not she's pregnant.

In a recent Q&A with Glamour, the 48-year-old actress says if she could ban just one word or phrase from tabloids, it would be a picture of herself with a hand over her stomach and the headline, "Finally Pregnant!"

"If your body is in a normal moment of having had a bite or two, or you’re having a moment of bloat, then there’s arrows circled around your stomach, telling you that you’re pregnant," Aniston says of her experience combating the constant rumors over the years. "And it’s like, actually no, it’s just my body. Not that it’s any of your business to begin with. Having a child, as we know, is no one’s business except the couple or individual that’s going through it."

Aniston admits the topic of pregnancy is "sensitive" to her.

"My ideas of what a happy life and fulfilled life are might be different from other people's," she says. "I think it's to each their own. Nobody's right to judge someone else’s choices. No one knows what’s going on beyond the four walls of your home, of these people who are having or not having children. It's a very sensitive area to go to, especially. It's sensitive to me."

Clearly, Aniston -- who's happily married to Justin Theroux -- has had enough.

"Everybody likes to get into each other's panty drawers," she says. "Stay in your own backyard and let everybody live their lives."

The A-lister also talks about her iconic style on Friends, and what revamped '90s trend she thinks people will regret.

"Tiny sunglasses. I just think they're ridiculous," she says bluntly. "I’m not a fan of those little tiny spectacles; I'm a fan of classic sunglasses. That was very '90s, wasn’t it? When you would see those little tiny frames, those were brought back from the John Lennon days. They're always sort of regurgitating trends. How about MAC's Paramount lipstick? It was a browny brick. I remember that was my go-to color when I was doing Friends."

These days, she's all about being comfortable in her own skin.

"You have to start with being in love with [who] you are, with who you've become," she says about not overly stressing about her looks. "I've been a very fortunate woman in that I have a group of girlfriends that are about as deep and conscious and mindful as they come. That to me is what beauty is. It's being as full and complete of a human being as you possibly can be. And that means going to therapy, figuring out your darker corners, and getting to work on them, so you're not passing on your negative experiences -- and trying to become a fully realized human being, so you can go out in the world and bring that to people."

"Think of it as the law of attraction: You'll attract like-minded people who are the same," she continues. "It's not about what trend are we following, what makeup kits are happening now. Those are fun to play with, and it's fun to get dressed up and your hair and your makeup on and get a great haircut, but I think it's really your internal life that's most important to get together for you to feel beautiful and ready to take on the world."

Aniston says she feels "sad" for those growing up consumed by social media.

"Because right now, women's worth is being quantified by how they look and their Instagrams and likes," she explains. "That's all so self-created, so why are we trying to add to that? It's hard enough to be a young woman, or man, growing up and trying to find your identity, rather than having a whole internet of people weighing in on it. It makes me sad for those kids."

In a new interview with Elle, Aniston predicted the Friends after-life, including what she thought of her character Rachel's short-lived relationship with Joey, played by Matt LeBlanc.

