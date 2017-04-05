Jennifer Aniston Comes Out to Support Justin Theroux at ‘The Leftovers’ Premiere

He’s the star of The Leftovers, but he’s not getting left behind! On Tuesday night, Justin Theroux attended the premiere for Season 3 of the apocalyptic HBO show with his wife, Jennifer Aniston, by his side. The stylish duo rocked all black (well, almost all black) for Theroux’s big night. He donned a black suit and tie, while she opted for a stunning, one-shouldered leather minidress with a ruffle detail by Brandon Maxwell. She completed her look with strappy sky-high stilettos and a flawless, sun-kissed glow. Seriously, these two seem to be aging backwards.

Aniston recently celebrated her 48th birthday in Mexico — a favorite vacation destination for the couple — with Aniston’s bestie Courteney Cox and her on-again beau, Johnny McDaid. They enjoyed some fun in the sun and a piñata, which apparently survived the celebration. “We had a piñata and didn’t end up smashing it. What are you going to put in it? Kale? She doesn’t eat candy!” Theroux previously said of their bash. Maybe the whole “no-candy thing” is Aniston’s fountain of youth.





Last night was all about him, though — and rightfully so. The 45-year-old star has been hard at work promoting the show. Aniston snuggled close as they hit the carpet, looking very proud of her man. We should mention that Paris Hilton also attended to support her boyfriend, Chris Zylka. “Excited for my love’s show #TheLeftOvers premiere tonight! Love my hot date!” she gushed. (ICYMI, she has been gushing about him all over Instagram for weeks.)







While Theroux has been starring in the HBO series, Aniston hasn’t had a steady tv gig since her Friends days (that is to say, quite a long time ago), choosing instead to focus more on movie roles. That doesn’t mean she might not take another turn on TV — perhaps with some help from her writer/actor hubby.

“If the right thing came around I would definitely [write] it,” Theroux revealed few days ago. “We toss around ideas occasionally, but it’s got to be something I want to write and something she wants to act in, which is harder than you might think.” While it seems unlikely that’s going to happen any time soon, Theroux seemed keen on the idea. “It would be fantastic if we were able to do something together.” So far, there’s no word on how Aniston feels about the idea, but we like to think that she’s 100 percent on board.





