Jenna Jameson Welcomes Third Child as Fiancé Lior Bitton Calls Her a ‘Warrior’ in Sweet Instagram Post

Jenna Jameson Gives Birth to Third Child

Jenna Jameson's new little one is here!

The 42-year-old star welcomed her third child on Thursday, with her fiancé Lior Bitton breaking the news in a post-labor Instagram shot.

“Baby arrived momma did amazing job, everyone healthy and happy,” Britton wrote alongside a close-up shot of Jameson in a hospital bed. “God bless you @jennacantlose you are a warrior! I love you!”

Just before giving birth, Jameson uploaded an Instagram photo of her own, sharing a shot of herself and a friend in a hospital bed, writing, “Almost there!!!!!”

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

In an earlier post, Jameson shared a photo from her Snapchat that read: “On my way to the hospital! I’m in labor!!!!”

The former adult film star first announced the baby news last August and told PEOPLE then that she and Bitton are “over the moon” about adding to their family.

“I can confirm that it’s only one baby this time (thank goodness)!” she said then “I’m looking forward to a fun, healthy pregnancy.”

Jameson also has 8-year-old twin boys Journey Jette and Jesse Jameson from a previous relationship.

This article was originally published on PEOPLE.com