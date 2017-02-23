Jenna Jameson Attacks Chelsea Clinton, Defends KKK in Anti-Muslim Twitter Tirade

Former adult film actress Jenna Jameson has been very busy on social media. In the past 48 hours, the ex-porn star launched an epic Twitter rant against Muslims, attacked Chelsea Clinton, and managed to defend Milo Yiannopoulos and the Ku Klux Klan all at the same time.

Jameson is a vocal supporter of President Trump, and leaped to his defense after he recently made erroneous comments about a terrorist attack in Sweden. The actress tweeted, “Sweden is the land of violence and fear,” which prompted social media to challenge her statement.

Jameson replied, “I have a problem with roving Muslim rape gangs… call me crazy.”

Sweden has historically been known for welcoming asylum seekers and refugees.

Jameson doubled down on her assertions, referring to Sweden as “the rape capital of the world,” and attacked former first daughter Chelsea Clinton after Clinton poked fun at Trump’s false statements about Sweden.

Clinton wrote, “What happened in Sweden Friday night? Did they catch the Bowling Green Massacre perpetrators?”

Jameson responded by calling Clinton a “silver spooned moron.”

The outspoken actress’s fiery Tweet storm continued unabated — she went on to defend former Breitbart senior editor Milo Yiannopoulos, and drew comparisons between Islamic extremists and the Ku Klux Klan.

