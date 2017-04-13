Jenna Elfman Trolled With Scientology Questions During Reddit Q&A

Hindsight’s 20-20, especially when you’re a former Scientologist. In an effort to promote her new show, Imaginary Mary, Jenna Elfman took part in a Reddit “Ask Me Anything” — but it turned out the questions people wanted to ask had nothing to do with the star’s (widely panned) new show. Instead, users asked Elfman questions about her past with the controversial church.

“Do you know where Shelly Miscavige is?” one user asked. (ICYMI, Shelly Miscavige is the missing wife of Scientology’s leader, David Miscavige.) Another wanted to know what the former Dharma & Greg star thought of fellow actress and now outspoken critic of the religion, Leah Remini. “What is your opinion of Leah Remini?” the user wrote.

Remini launched her own TV series, appropriately entitled, Scientology and the Aftermath, which was recently renewed for a second season. “The show is really about standing up for what is right and not letting bullies have their way. I feel it is important for people to know that you can take action to bring about change, both for yourself and for others,” the actress stated at the time.

On the other side of things, however, Elfman has not commented much on her involvement with the church, so she was probably pretty thrown by the questions posed during the Q&A. Making matters worse for the star, some users claimed that Elfman’s team had established fake accounts in order to ask friendlier, even flattering questions about topics like how Elfman stays so beautiful and her tips for recovering from being sick (which included the revolutionary advice of… sleeping).

“Wow, this is the most staged AMA I’ve ever witnessed,” xjayroox wrote. “How many Sea Org members joined Reddit in the last 2 hours?” A user named trevorplantaginous asked, “Who recommended this AMA? Have they been fired? Have they ever actually been on the internet?” Another, called sixstringkiing questioned, “How many people did your cult pay to start new reddit accounts in order to post questions on this thread that you wanted to answer? And how stupid do you think we are?”

When many of these new accounts vanished after the AMA ended, users noticed that too. “It’s amazing how many users created an account seemingly just for this AMA,” while another wondered, “Jenna, why did all the new accounts leave at the same time you did?” Elfman has struggled to find a home on TV since Dharma & Greg ended its run in 2002, and this disastrous attempt to promote her latest effort probably isn’t going to help her cause.





