Jenna Dewan Can’t Keep Her Cool Hanging Out With Paula Abdul & NKOTB

Jenna Dewan Tatum had the time of her life Friday night!

The 36-year-old dancer attended The Total Package Tour at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, and following the show, she got to go backstage to hang out with a few of her idols, Paula Abdul and Donnie Wahlberg from New Kids On The Block.

"Heart be still," Dewan captioned a photo of Abdul kissing her on the cheek. "@paulaabdul you killed it tonight!!!! Love you thank you!!"

Abdul also shared a few pics, captioning one of them, "After the @hollywoodbowl show! Getting hugs from this bright, lovely light! @jennadewan ...so great seeing you!"

As for Dewan's pic with Donnie? It was a total fan girl moment not only for her, but for other A-listers, like Lea Michele and Emmanuelle Chriqui, too!

"Dear 10 year old self," the Step Up star wrote. "THIS. 😍."

We're happy to see Dewan was able to take a break from her busy schedule to enjoy a girls' night out with her pals! The brunette beauty is hosting World of Dance, which premiered on NBC earlier this week.

