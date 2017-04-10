Jenna Bush Hager Says Former First Lady Barbara Bush Only Has 8 Toes ‘And They Look Cute’

Jenna Bush Hager made a surprising and possibly-TMI reveal about her grandmother, former first lady Barbara Bush, on the Today show Monday.

“My grandma’s missing a toe on each foot,” she said.

The disclosure came during a segment on going barefoot at home or in other people’s homes. She and co-host Kathie Lee Gifford were discussing guests’ being asked to take off their shoes at other people’s residences when Bush Hager blurted out the information.

She said her grandmother hasn’t publicly revealed the details about her missing toes, adding, “but she has darling feet and they look cute.”

Gifford, understandably, was shocked and wanted a little more information, such as, which toes and how did it happen?

Bush Hager said the former first lady is missing her second toe on each foot and said it “happened with age.”

The fact about the 91-year-old wasn’t publicly known, and Bush Hager seemed to regret sharing such a personal fact.

“I feel terrible, should I be embarrassed?” she said.

No word yet from the former first lady, but we’re sure she’ll forgive her granddaughter!

