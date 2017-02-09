Jemima Kirke Says Acting Led to Her Divorce: I’ve ‘Started to Figure Out What I Really Want’

Acting has brought Jemima Kirke a lot of things in life, including worldwide fame through her role on the hit show Girls. But the London-born actress also used her profession to examine her personal life — questions that she said lead to her recent split from husband Michael Mosberg.

“I got divorced and I attribute that to acting. And just asking myself, ‘Is this really me?’ ” the 31-year-old star told ES Magazine.

“So much of my life has been about reaction, just following the flow rather than making a strong choice,” she said. “In acting you are always asking yourself why you do things, why you make the choices you make. Everything means something. And so then you start looking at your own life in that way.”

“I’ve learnt a lot more about myself and started to figure out what I really want,” she added.

Kirke wed Mosberg, a 40-year-old former lawyer, in 2009 — splitting recently after seven years of marriage. They have two children together: daughter Rafaella Israel, 6, and son Memphis, 4.

The couple met in rehab — during one of two of Kirke’s visits there. “When you are in rehab, and afterwards, you think you are an addict,” she said. “I didn’t actually feel like the label fit, but I went through with it because I gave it credit for giving me a life and I was scared that if I abandoned it, I would go right back to where I was.”

Girls returns for its sixth and final season on Feb. 12 at 10 ET on HBO.



