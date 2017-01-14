Jeff Goldblum and Wife Emilie Livingston Are Expecting Baby No. 2!

Jeff Goldblum will soon be a father of two!

The 64-year-old actor's wife, Emilie Livingston, took to Instagram on Saturday, posting a breathtaking photo to announce the two are expecting their second child together.

WATCH: Surprise! Little Big Town's Kimberly Schlapman Welcomes Second Child

In the pic, the 34-year-old dancer/Olympic rhythmic gymnast strikes a graceful pose on top of a barrel.

"Round and round we go!" she captioned it. "I'm 15 weeks pregnant in this shot and I'm SO excited for our newest addition to the Goldblum family, arriving early April #growingfamily #love."

View photos



Instagram

Livingston and Goldblum are also parents to their 1-year-old son, Charlie, whose made quite a few appearances on the couple's separate Instagram accounts since his arrival on July 4, 2015.

Judging by their pics, it appears little Charlie has been gearing up to be a big brother with bath time and movies with daddy…

…and walks in the park with mom!

View photos



Instagram

View photos



Instagram

Just look at that smile -- it doesn't get much cuter than that.

View photos



Instagram

WATCH: Lauren Conrad Is Pregnant! See Her Adorable Baby Bump

Related Articles