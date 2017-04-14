Jeff Goldblum and Wife Emilie Livingston Welcome Second Child

Jeff Goldblum is now a father of two!

The actor and his wife, Emilie Livingston, welcomed the newest member of their family, River Joe, earlier this month.

WATCH: Pink Shares Breastfeeding Pic With Baby Jameson: 'Hiking Makes Us Thirsty!'

According to a picture posted to the dancer /Olympic rhythmic gymnast's social media accounts, "it's been a week" since their little bundle of joy's arrival.

I can't believe it's been a week already! River Joe Goldblum was… https://t.co/VmalcyOEm1 — Emilie Goldblum (@emchka) April 14, 2017

RELATED: Jeff Goldblum and Wife Emilie Livingston Are Expecting Baby No. 2!

The proud parents, who also share a 1-year-old son, Charlie, announced the exciting news that they were expecting in January, with a stunning pic of Livingston gracefully posing atop a barrel.

"Round and round we go!" she captioned it. "I'm 15 weeks pregnant in this shot and I'm SO excited for our newest addition to the Goldblum family, arriving early April #growingfamily #love." Congrats to the happy couple!

WATCH: Hoda Kotb Breaks Down in Tears Talking About Daughter Haley Joy Ahead of 'Today' Show Return

In more baby news, Today co-host Hoda Kotb recently adopted a daughter, Haley Joy. In a preview clip that will air on the news program next week, the new mom tears up while talking about her newborn.

Hear more in the video below.

Related Articles