JAY-Z Seemingly Addresses Beyonce’s ‘Lemonade,’ Becky & That Infamous Elevator Fight on New Album ‘4:44’

For fans hoping that JAY-Z's new album, 4:44, would address Beyonce's Lemonade -- more specifically, the themes of infidelity and family drama in the diva's award-winning 2016 visual album -- the rapper wasted no time, getting in deep on the album's very first song.

The internet blew up immediately after 4:44 was released exclusively to Tidal and Sprint customers on Thursday night, with many pointing to lyrics in the first track, "Kill Jay-Z," that seem to address both Lemonade and the rapper's infamous elevator spat with Beyonce's sister, Solange Knowles, after the 2014 Met Gala.

"You egged Solange on," Jay rhymes, "knowing all along all you had to say you was wrong."

But it's the next line that fans think is even more telling.

"You almost went Eric Benét, let the baddest girl in the world get away," he raps, referencing the actor and musician who split from Halle Berry in 2003 amid rumors of infidelity. Later, he warns again, "Never go Eric Benét."

JAY-Z gets even deeper in the album's fourth track, also named "4:44," in which "I apologize" is a running theme and the rapper references his and Beyonce's newborn twins.

"Took for these natural twins to believe in miracles. Took me too long for this song, I don't deserve you," he rhymes."My heart breaks for the day I have to explain my mistakes and the mask goes away."



There even seems to be a reference to the infamous "Becky with the good hair" on the Bey-backed track "Family Feud," when Jay admits, "I'll f*** up a good thing if you let me."

4:44, which also features guest appearances from Frank Ocean, Damian Marley, and a spoken word sample from JAY-Z's mother, Gloria Carter, is available to Sprint and Tidal customers now, after debuting nationwide on 160 pop, rhythm and urban stations, in partnership with iHeartMedia.

