Jay Z Comes Out of Retirement Yet Again to Release New ‘4:44’ Album

Apparently newborn twins aren't enough to keep Jay Z busy! The 47-year-old rapper announced on Sunday that he will be releasing a new album, 4:44, on Friday, June 30.



The record will be his 13th studio album, his first since 2013's Magna Carta Holy Grail, and it will be available exclusively to TIDAL and Sprint users.

The entertainment mogul announced the collaboration over the weekend, revealing that in addition to gifting TIDAL subscribers with his new music, existing Sprint customers will also get a complimentary six-month trial of TIDAL for their use.



It's been a busy few weeks for Jay Z. In addition to reportedly welcoming twins with wife, Beyonce, the rapper also became the first hip-hop artist to be inducted into the Songwriter's Hall of Fame, and received a special video tribute from former president Barack Obama for the occasion.



In the clip, Obama referenced the emcee's "retirement," saying, "In fact, Jay, you've been inspiring and making me want to be active in my retirement just like you've been in yours."

In addition to all that's going on in his personal and professional life, Jay Z also took the time to speak out about the "exploitative" prison bail industry in a thought-provoking essay in honor of Father's Day last week.



For more from Jay Z and Beyonce, watch the clip below!

