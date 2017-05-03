Javier Bardem Had Reservations About Dating Penelope Cruz: ‘Do I Really Want This?’

Javier Bardem is married to the beautiful Spanish actress Penelope Cruz.

The two first starred alongside each other in the 1992 Spanish dramedy Jamón, Jamón and worked together in the 2013 film The Counselor. However, it was on the set of Woody Allen’s Vicky Cristina Barcelona that the two fell for each other and began dating in 2007.

In the June issue of British GQ, Bardem reveals his initial hesitation about dating Cruz. The Oscar-winning actor told the magazine, “Oh, boy. She has that feistiness. There are those scenes where we are arguing, she’s throwing plates, and so on. I had to wonder, ‘Do I really want this?’”

“She has what I call the loving blood. Passion for everything,” he added.

In the end, Bardem found Cruz’s passionate personality sexy and beautiful. In fact, it was her fiery and passionate portrayal of the the character Maria Elena in Vicky Cristina Barcelona that earned her an Oscar for Best Supporting Actress in 2009.

The two got hitched in a private ceremony in the Bahamas in 2010 and share two children together.

Bardem can be seen in the fifth installment of the hit franchise Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales, due out in theaters on May 26.

