Jason Statham and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Welcome Son Jack Oscar

Actor Jason Statham and model Rosie Huntington-Whiteley attend the premiere of Universal Pictures’ ‘The Fate Of The Furious’ at Radio City Music Hall on April 8, 2017 in New York City. (Photo: ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images)

The engaged couple welcomed their first child, son Jack Oscar Statham, on Saturday, June 24, according to a sweet black-and-white photo posted to Huntington-Whiteley’s Instagram account Wednesday.

“Our little man arrived! Jack Oscar Statham 8.8lbs on Saturday June 24th. ,” the new mom captioned the photo, which shows 4-day-old baby Jack grasping his mom’s fingers.

The English actor, 49, and model/actress, 30, shared the news of their little one on the way in February, via an oceanside snap of the then-mom-to-be baring her baby bump in a Missoni bikini.

“Very happy to share that Jason and I are expecting!! Lots of love Rosie x Photo by @jasonstatham,” Huntington-Whiteley captioned the announcement.

