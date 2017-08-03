Jason Momoa Gets Birthday Surprise From Wife Lisa Bonet and Kids on Aquaman Set: 'It Was So Beautiful'

Aquaman star Jason Momoa got blown out of the water by a surprise birthday visit from his family.

The Justice League actor turned 38 on Tuesday, and his wife, Lisa Bonet, 49, made sure that she and their two children, Lola, 10 and Nakoa-Wolf, 8, were with him to celebrate on set in Queensland, Australia.

“I have never been so surprised in my life. 38 is the greatest to date,” the actor wrote on Instagram, captioning a photo of himself alongside his family and group of Hawaiian warriors dressed in native garb.

“I love u my loveee my babies my friends and OHANA to my cast and crew,” he added. “Mahalo for caring. It was so beautiful. Mahalos to all the warriors It was an honor. #mindblown. #roots #connected #mytribe aloha j.”

Momoa and Bonet met in 2005 and had their first child, Lola, in July 2007. They married later that year in November, making Momoa stepdad to Zoë Kravitz. Their second child, Nakoa-Wolf, was born the next year.

The Hawaii native will have his debut as Aquaman in Justice League, hitting theaters Nov. 17. His standalone film Aquaman is slated for 2018.