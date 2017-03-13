Jason Hoppy Rejects Plea Deal Over Bethenny Frankel Harassment and Stalking Allegations

Bethenny Frankel's ex-husband, Jason Hoppy, was told by a New York judge that he is not to have any contact with the Real Housewives of New York City star.

Hoppy, 46, appeared in court on Monday after being arrested in January and charged with harassment in the first degree and stalking in the fourth degree for allegedly contacting Frankel numerous times via email and FaceTime, and making verbal threats towards her.

Frankel's ex turned down a plea to reduce his charges to harassment in the second degree, which would have required him to enroll in an anger management program and agree to an order of protection, which is issued by the court to limit the behavior of someone who harms and/or threatens to harm another person.

Hoppy was issued a "stay away order" and instructed not to contact Frankel by phone, email, text or social media. That being said, he may still reach out to his ex-wife in regard to co-parenting their 6-year-old daughter, Bryn.

According to an eyewitness in the courtroom, Hoppy arrived in a nicely tailored gray suit, and appeared calm and collected. After his lawyer, Alex Spiro, spoke with the judge, which apparently only took about five minutes, Hoppy rushed past reporters and photographers who were waiting outside the government building.

ET caught up with both Hoppy and his lawyer, but they would not comment at this time. We have also reached out to Frankel's rep.

Hoppy is due back in court on April 26.

Last month, ET sat down with Frankel, 46, who opened up about life after divorce and the lessons other women can learn from her "challenging" split. Check out the interview:

Reporting by Darla Murray and Rande Iaboni.

