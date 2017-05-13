Jason Biggs Leaves Hospital, Thanks Doctors and Nurses For His 'New Wing' Following Shoulder Surgery

Jason Biggs is on the mend after undergoing shoulder surgery — on his birthday.

“Thank you to the awesome doctors, PA’s, nurses, and entire staff at Hospital for Special Surgery for my new wing!” Biggs captioned an Instagram photo showing him leaving the hospital on Friday — his 39th birthday. “It better be able to throw 95+ mph, like you promised.”

The American Pie star documented his surgery with a series of posts on social media, which range from a worried pre-op post, a still-drowsy-from-anesthesia video in the recovery room and the aforementioned snap of Biggs leaving the hospital in a wheelchair pushed by his wife Jenny Mollen.

Mollen, 37, “broke” the news about her husband’s shoulder surgery via Snapchat, and appeared to be by his side during his time in the hospital. Biggs’ rep did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment on the actor’s well-being, but the actor appeared to be in good spirits in his photos.

The couple recently announced they’re expecting their second child; here’s hoping Biggs and his “new wing” will be ready for holding newborns and throwing fastballs very soon.