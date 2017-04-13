Jared Leto’s Hillside Oasis Listed for Sale at $1.999M

Suicide Squad actor Jared Leto is listing his home, located off the Sunset Strip and Cahuenga Pass, for $1.999 million. While it’s highly unlikely you’ll receive an invitation to join the squad, you can own a home from one of its stars.

Built in 1955, the midcentury modern home is a 4,000-square-foot, two-story property hidden behind a large, vine-covered wall. Plenty of privacy from prying eyes of neighbors or paparazzi!

The house is even rumored to have once been owned by comedian Jimmy Durante.

Four bedrooms and three bathrooms easily accommodate guests crashing overnight, and two master suites come with spacious slate-tiled bathrooms. Dark hardwood floors run throughout the main entertaining spaces, while the family room comes complete with a wet bar that’s perfect for cocktail hour. Martini, anyone?

Outside, a lagoon-style pool and spa, built-in fire pit, and built-in grilling station make it perfect for outdoor entertaining. Best of all, there’s also an “adjacent” music studio for laying down some tracks, should this hillside oasis inspire your inner rock star.

