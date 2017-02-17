January Jones Loses Her S*** at Twenty One Pilots Concert

If you get to your seats at a concert venue and find that January Jones is nearby, know that you are in for two shows. Not only will you get to watch whatever concert you paid money for, but you’ll also get to see the Mad Men alum lose. her. mind.

The Last Man on Earth actress, 39, went to see Twenty One Pilots on their Emotional Roadshow tour — and she had an emotional roadshow of her own. She looked like she was cracking up and described it as “a strange reaction” in which she was “losing my s***/marbles.” She made it clear it didn’t go unnoticed by “those in the seats around me” and her friend who captured the video.

If we didn’t know better, we’d have thought she is pretty much every girl at, like, a Justin Bieber concert. That closed-eye cry is a sight to behold. Fangirl to the max.

Jones, who is mom to a 5-year-old son, Xander, took in the show with a gaggle of gals including her sister Jina. (She also has a sister named Jacey. Yes, January, Jina, and Jacey. Duggars vibes!)

January noted in that photo that her sister was a “FGFL(fangirlforlife)” and couldn’t “even deal she’s so excited.” We wish we got to see that on camera too. Could she really have topped January?

Here’s one more clip of January hearing her favorite song during the “BEST CONCERT”:

Celebs really turned out for Twenty One Pilot’s tour dates in L.A. Kate Hudson and her ex Matt Bellamy surprised their son, Bing, by taking him to a show and scoring him a meet-and-greet with the duo.

Here’s Bing, 5, just lounging around chatting up Tyler Joseph and Josh Dunn.

Needless to say, that would NOT have been January’s demeanor had she been in the same position.





