Janice Dickinson Slams Kim Kardashian’s Vogue Cover and Kendall Jenner’s Career: ‘They’re Not Models’

Janice Dickinson is known for her outspoken opinions on the fashion industry, so it was only a matter of time before the self-proclaimed “world’s first supermodel” weighed in on the great supermodel debate of 2016. More specifically, she took on Kendall Jenner along with her sister Kim Kardashian and the rest of the KarJenner squad. And her opinions were particularly unforgiving.

Dickinson joined AfterBuzzTV’s The Tomorrow Show With Keven Undergaro for a very candid interview where she called Kendall a “lovely” person before attacking her career.

“I don’t think she’s a supermodel, I don’t. … Give me a break. You think that’s supermodel? That is not supermodel,” she ranted. “She can’t beat me. She can’t. Apples and oranges.” (Kendall has clapped back at haters and defended her model title.)

She also revealed that she was shocked and disappointed when Kim and husband Kanye West landed their own Vogue cover in 2014, an opinion which was also shared by other celebrities at the time.

“Kim Kardashian made the cover of Vogue which made me want to vomit. It was crazy,” Dickinson said on the live broadcast “They’re not models! They’re reality TV stars! You know modeling is extremely hard work you have to have perfect proportions. The Kardashians do not have couture proportion.”

And she didn’t stop there. In the clip (above) she even addressed what she calls their “plastic” butts.

This isn’t the first time the Kardashian-Jenner family has been under fire for their role in fashion. Project Runway‘s Tim Gunn has spoken out publicly against Kanye West’s clothing line and the entire family’s style.

“When it comes to fashion I say to people all the time, if you want guidance for your fashion just consider this, if a Kardashian is wearing it — don’t,” the fashion critic told the Huffington Post in 2015. “I think it’s vulgar and I just think given the amount of public exposure that the Kardashians have, to potentially be sending a message to people that ‘you too can dress like this’ — no.”

