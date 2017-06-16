Janet Jackson All Smiles as She Leaves Court Hearing Amid Divorce from Estranged Husband

Janet Jackson leaves a London courthouse Friday. (Photo: BACKGRID)

Janet Jackson looked to be in high spirits on Friday as she left a London courthouse amid her divorce from Wissam Al Mana.

The 51-year-old singer hugged and kissed members of her legal team after the appearance in England’s high court — along with her entourage, Jackson’s brother Randy accompanied the singer to the hearing.

Meanwhile, Al Mana, 42, ducked out of a side entrance of the building just after the proceedings. The legendary singer and the Qatari businessman split shortly after welcoming their 3-month-old son, Eissa, multiple sources previously confirmed

However, there seems to be no bad blood between the new parents — Al Mana even referred to Jackson as “the most beautiful person in the world” after news of the split broke.

“Janet really trusts Wissam and he trusts her,” a Jackson family friend told PEOPLE exclusively. “She and Wissam are working together to co-parent. They have a strong friendship. There is no fighting between them.”

Jackson and Al Mana have both been spotted out and about recently bonding separately with little Eissa, with the family friend adding then that the infant is “already on a strict schedule.”

In April, moving trucks were seen taking boxes from the pair’s London townhouse. But a source has told PEOPLE that Jackson will likely remain in London “while the baby is so young.”

Less than a month later, Jackson briefly mentioned the headline-making separation while announcing in a Twitter video that she will be continuing her world tour.

“Yes, I separated from my husband, we are in court and the rest is in God’s hands,” she said in the clip.