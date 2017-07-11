Janet Jackson Leaves London, Travels to N.Y.C. with Son Amid Divorce

Janet Jackson is in an Empire State of mind.

On Monday, the singer, 51, was photographed in New York holding tight to her 6-month-old son, Eissa. After giving birth in January, the star has remained in London where her estranged husband, Wissam Al Mana, resides.

Dressed in all-black sweats and slip-on sneakers, Jackson — who appears to have lost much of the weight she previously joked about putting on during her pregnancy — snuggled with her baby, who was dressed just as comfortably in a gray onesie and white sneakers.

“Janet flew to N.Y.C. with the baby and small entourage, including a bodyguard,” a source tells PEOPLE. “She is very hands-on and carried the baby the whole way through the airport. Eissa is adorable and Janet looked great. Happy and in great shape. She’s in N.Y.C. for business meetings concerning her upcoming tour.”

In June, Jackson and Al Mana, 42, were photographed leaving a London courthouse. Multiple sources previously confirmed to PEOPLE Jackson separated from the Qatari billionaire shortly after giving birth.

“I just want to keep it real with you guys for a second. Yes, I separated from my husband. We are in court and the rest is in God’s hands,” she said in a video posted to her Twitter account.

After announcing their separation, Al Mana referred to Jackson as “the most beautiful person in the world,” and a Jackson family source told PEOPLE “Janet really trusts Wissam and he trusts her.”

“She and Wissam are working together to co-parent. They have a strong friendship. There is no fighting between them,” added the family source.

It’s unclear how long the pop star will be in the States this time, but Jackson kicks off her State of the World Tour on Sept. 7 in Lafayette, Louisiana. The 56-city run will end in Atlanta, Georgia on Dec. 17.