Janet Jackson Breaks Her Silence On Split From Wissam Al Mana: ‘The Rest Is in God’s Hands’

Janet Jackson is finally opening up publically about her separation from her ex, Wissam Al Mana.

The pop icon shared a very personal video to Twitter on Monday, where she spoke directly to her fans and addressed the numerous developments in her life, starting with her 3-month-old son, Eissa.

"Hey you guys, it's me, Jan, just in case you don't recognize me since I have put on quite a few since I had the baby," Jackson said, laughing. "But I thank god for him, he's so healthy, so beautiful, so sweet, so loving, such a happy baby."

WATCH: Janet Jackson Shares First Photo of Baby Eissa

Two weeks ago, Jackson shared the first photo of her and Al Mana's adorable little boy in a super sweet Instagram post.

Jackson also confirmed her split with her ex, after weeks of rumors and speculation regarding their marital status.

"I just want to keep it real with you guys for a second," she shared. "Yes, I separated from my husband. We are in court and the rest is in God's hands."

A special message from Janet for her fans. pic.twitter.com/VXa6h25ksK — Janet Jackson (@JanetJackson) May 2, 2017

WATCH: Inside Janet Jackson and Wissam Al Mana's Separate Lives: House Hunting and Co-Parenting in London

News of Jackson and Al Mana's split broke in early April, and the pop star was then seen shopping for new apartments in London, after having reportedly moved out of her home that she shared with her ex.

However, their split wasn't the only news Jackson wanted to share in her candid message to her fans -- she also had an announcement regarding her music.

"I'm continuing my tour, as I promised," Jackson announced. "I'm so excited you guys, so excited!"

PHOTOS: Biggest Celebrity Breakups of 2017 -- So Far!

She went on to reveal that she's decided to change the name of the tour from Unbreakable -- the name of her latest album -- to The State of the World Tour. However, she assured fans that the name change is "not about politics"

"It's about people, the world, relationships and love," Jackson explained.

She concluded the video with a message of appreciation for her fans, sharing, "I want to thank you guys for your patience and for all of your support throughout the years. Thank you so much."

"I am so excited. I cannot wait to see you on stage September 7th. See you soon!" she added.

WATCH: Janet Jackson Is 'Back in Control' After Split From Husband Wissam Al Mana -- What Went Wrong?

Jackson announced in April 2016 that she would be putting her scheduled tour on hold as she and Al Mana focused on planning their family, and shortly after announced that they were expecting their first child.

For the latest on the couple's split -- which came less than five years after the couple secretly tied the knot in 2012 -- check out the video below.

Related Articles