Janet Jackson’s Creative Director Says Jackson Would Not ‘Want or Accept $500 Mil’ From Estranged Husband Wissam Al Mana

Janet Jacksons best friend and creative director is clapping back at haters in her honor.

Gil Duldulao took to Instagram on Saturday to express his opinion towards those who claim she’s running away with a big payday after ending her marriage with estranged husband Wissam Al Mana just three months after giving birth to baby Eissa.

“Hi. I want to state what I have to say as a friend,” he began. “Even if there was a possibility that my friend could make $500 mil off of having a child. It’s not in her character to want and or accept 500 mil. It’s character people and she is not the one.”

“She would never accept a pay out or want a pay out,” Duldulao continued. “That’s the human being I know. So you fkers that state that-fk you. That’s not my friend and will never be. Point blank period. AND if you checked your facts. She has been married for four years not 5 and something months to claim she will get 500mil. So keep trying you aholes. Goodbye.”

In a series of angry Tweets, he then asked the public, “You know how much she’s worth?!? @JanetJackson.”

Gold digger/not Jj. - Gil Duldulao (@GHSDuldulao) April 15, 2017

You know how much she39;s worth!?! @JanetJackson - Gil Duldulao (@GHSDuldulao) April 15, 2017

The pop star and the billionaire Qatari businessman wed in 2012. News of their breakup broke earlier this month, when a source told PEOPLE the separation happened shortly after Eissa was born in January.

Al Mana is reportedly worth $1 billion and a celebrity estate attorney tells PEOPLE that Jackson is likely worth up to $250 million.

This article was originally published on PEOPLE.com