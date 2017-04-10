Janelle Monáe Wants to Ban Sex (Until All Men Support Women’s Rights)

Janelle Monáe is putting pressure on men who don’t support women’s rights.

The singer and actress told Marie Claire, “People have to start respecting the vagina. Until every man is fighting for our rights, we should consider stopping having sex. I love men. But evil men? I will not tolerate that.”

The Hidden Figures and Moonlight star continued, “If you’re going to own this world and this is how you’re going to rule this world, I am not going to contribute anymore until you change it.”

Monáe is no stranger to putting it all out there. Last month she tweeted: “Menstrual Period Blood, #WomensHistoryMonth.”





Some thanked her for normalizing periods, while others criticized her comments as TMI.

Monáe made a political observation about the controversy, following up with a tweet that said, “It’s sad that there are prob folks more grossed out by and/or ashamed of menstrual period blood than they are the current administration.”

It's sad that there are prob folks more grossed out by and/or ashamed of menstrual period blood than they are the current administration. — Janelle Monáe, Cindi (@JanelleMonae) March 3, 2017





Monáe is one of five Fresh Faces in Marie Claire’s May issue, and she’s certainly a fresh voice as well.

