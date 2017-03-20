Jane Fonda Says She Was 'Always in Love' With Robert Redford On Movie Sets: 'I Fall Into His Eyes'

Jane Fonda stars in her fifth movie with Robert Redford, and admits that after all these years, he still makes her swoon.



"The only problem with working with Bob is I kind of look into his eyes and I kind of fall into his eyes and forget my dialogue," Fonda said of the 80-year-old actor on Monday's episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

WATCH: Jane Fonda Admits She Didn't Think She 'Deserved' the Same Salary as Men -- 'My Self-Esteem Was So Low'

The 79-year-old actress stars with Redford in Our Souls at Night, but has also been his love interest in The Chase (1966), Barefoot in the Park (1967) and The Electric Horseman (1979). The two also appeared in Tall Story in 1966, with Redford having an unaccredited role.

View photos

Getty Images

Fonda said this time around, she felt more mature when working with Redford. "I realize that I've grown up because in the three previous movies, I was always in love with him," she quipped. "I fell in love with him every time. So, if a day went by and he wouldn't speak to me, I always took it personally."

The Grace & Frankie star added, "Now, when he doesn't talk to me, I'm just like, 'Hey Bob, come on.'"

MORE: Why Jane Fonda Went to Therapy After Filming Grace & Frankie

In another appearance on DeGeneres' daytime talk show, Fonda was quite candid about her sexual history, and told tales about making out with a man half her age and hooking up with someone in a bathroom at a party. Check out her juicy confessions:

Related Articles