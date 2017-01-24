Jane Fonda and Richard Perry Split After 8 Years

Jane Fonda and Richard Perry have called it quits.

The 79-year-old actress and her partner of eight years have gone their separate ways, according to Page Six. The couple had just listed their Beverly Hills home for $13 million.

"That's true," Perry told the outlet, adding that he is planning to move into another home. "We are still very close.

Fonda opened up about her special relationship with Perry in a 2012 interview with U.K.'s The Sun.

"The only thing I have never known is true intimacy with a man," she continued. "I absolutely wanted to discover that before dying. It has happened with Richard. I feel totally secure with him."

The actress has been married three times, to Roger Vadim, Tom Hayden and Ted Turner, and has three children. Perry was married to model Rebecca Broussard in 1987, but split the following year.

