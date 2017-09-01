Jane Fonda Cuddles Up to Co-Star Robert Redford at Venice Film Festival -- See the PDA Pics

Before Kate and Leo, there was Jane and Robert.

Before Kate and Leo, there was Jane and Robert.

On Friday, Jane Fonda happily joined Robert Redford at the photocall for their movie, Our Souls at Night, during the 74th Venice Film Festival in Venice, Italy.

The frequent co-stars were quite affectionate with one another while posing for the cameras, and were often seen holding hands and hugging.

EXCLUSIVE: Hollywood Icons Norman Lear, Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin on Aging and Opting Out of Retirement

View photos Photo: Getty Images More

View photos Photo: Getty Images More

As always, Fonda looked stunning in an all-white jumpsuit that she paired with a belt and high heels, while Redford appeared as handsome and rugged as ever in a white T-shirt, blazer and jeans.

While speaking to the press at the Venice Film Festival, Fonda praised her co-star, declaring, "I live for sex scenes with him."

WATCH: Jane Fonda Talks Sex, Teenagers and Parenting

In March, the 79-year-old actress appeared onThe Ellen DeGeneres Show and admitted that she gets a little weak in the knees when working with Redford.

In addition to Our Souls at Night, Fonda has also been the 81-year-old actor's love interest in The Chase (1966), Barefoot in the Park (1967) and The Electric Horseman (1979). The two also appeared in Tall Story in 1966, with Redford having an uncredited role.

MORE: Betty White, 95, Jokes About the One Thing She Still Wants to Do: 'Robert Redford'

"The only problem with working with Bob is I kind of look into his eyes and I kind of fall into his eyes and forget my dialogue," Fonda quipped. "I realize that I've grown up because in the three previous movies, I was always in love with him. I fell in love with him every time."

In another appearance on DeGeneres' daytime talk show, Fonda was quite candid about her sexual history, and told tales about making out with a man half her age and hooking up with someone in a bathroom at a party.

Check out her juicy confessions:

Related Gallery

Related Articles