Jana Kramer’s Dog Sophie Dies: ‘You Are Cancer Free Now Baby Girl’

Jana Kramer said goodbye to her best friend on Friday.

The country music singer took to Instagram to write a tribute to her beloved dog, Sophie, who passed away from cancer.

“Goodbye my Sophie dog,” Kramer, 33, wrote. “You were my best friend. You never left my side and I will forever cherish the 8 years we had together.”

“I’ll see you at rainbow bridge one day but in the meantime run like crazy and eat as much food as you want there,” she continued. “You are cancer free now baby girl. I love you.”

Earlier on Thursday, Kramer posted a photo of her last snuggle with Sophie on the couch and her 1-year-old daughter, Jolie Rae, sitting next to them.

The singer has posted photos of Sophie before, including snuggles on the bed after a long day at work, and taking her for a hike.