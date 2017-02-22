Jamie Lynn Spears’s Daughter Returns to Sports Following ATV Accident

Jamie Lynn Spears’s daughter is back to basketball — just two weeks after an ATV accident left her in critical condition. (Photo: Instagram)

Jamie Lynn Spears’s daughter is bouncing back.

Eleven days after leaving the hospital following her ATV accident, Maddie Aldridge’s doctors gave her the green light for exercise. The 8-year-old elementary school kid attended her first basketball practice on Tuesday — and her singer-songwriter mom was there to cheer her on as she scored.





“God is good,” Jamie Lynn wrote.

Two days earlier, JL’s husband, Jamie Watson, posted a video of Maddie practicing her game in their yard.





While she needs to work on traveling (she’s only 8!), the kiddo is looking good after an off-roading accident on Feb. 5 that left her life in peril. However, she recovered remarkably quickly and was released from the hospital on Feb. 10.

Since then, she’s been settling back into her busy life in Kentwood, La. Before she officially returned to school, she popped by on Valentine’s Day to see her friends.





No word from Camp Spears on whether young Maddie will get back behind the wheel of her ATV again — or wait until she’s 16 and has the OK of the Louisiana DMV.

More From Yahoo Celebrity: