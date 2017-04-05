Jamie Lynn Spears Talks Priority Shift After Maddie’s Life-Threatening Accident in 26th-Birthday Post

Jamie Lynn Spears will be putting her time only into things “that matter” following her daughter Maddie’s life-threatening accident earlier this year.

The “Sleepover” singer, who is Britney’s little sis, took to Instagram on her 26th birthday on Tuesday to reflect on her dramatic year and the lessons she learned. The biggie was about being impatient professionally, but 9-year-old Maddie’s ATV accident made her realize that “time doesn’t matter … when you are waiting for your daughter to wake up.”

“I turned 26 years old today,” she started the post, which was accompanied by a daily psalm about the “reality of time.” “I’m not one to preach, and I’m no priest, but God’s timing is no coincidence. I hate seeing, much less, reading someone’s long post, but here I go.”





“Music and my career have always been a big passion in my life, as well as to create a future that my family could be proud of,” she continued. “I have been working on my music for almost a decade now, and I have had many great successes as an artist-writer, but I was always wondering, how long I would have to WAIT for my big break? Wow, did God put me in my place. … Time doesn’t matter, and seems to blur together when you’re waiting for your daughter to wake up, and a day could be a week, and you wouldn’t notice, because you’re fighting for what you love.”

Jamie Lynn talked about putting her work on the back burner until Maddie healed (she made a surprisingly fast recovery), and now that the girl is back to a normal life (school, sports, Disney vacations with her cousins), she’s ready to return to music, but with a sharp focus.

“For obvious reasons, I put everything with my work life on hold, till I knew my little girl was more then OK. Now, more then ever, I realize how important it is to only put your time into things that matter, and I can’t wait to get back to my music. Now that my baby girl is better — I can’t wait to make her proud. She is my everything. I want to thank you all for your patience, and prayers as we worked through this hard time. Music to come.”

She ended by noting: “26 is gonna be a good year.”

Britney gave a shout-out to her birthday-girl sister on Tuesday with a throwback photo of Jamie Lynn dressed as a flower girl. “She’s an angel,” Brit wrote.





And a woman whose life changed dramatically in the past year and now has a laser focus on what’s important.





