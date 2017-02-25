Jamie Lynn Spears Says Daughter Maddie Has ‘Fully Recovered’ From ATV Accident: ‘#GodIsGood’

Jamie Lynn Spears' 8-year-old daughter, Maddie, has fully recovered from her scary ATV accident.

The singer announced the good news via Twitter on Saturday with a sweet selfie and message to fans.

"Blessed to say my daughter has fully recovered & returned to her normal activities," Jamie Lynn, 25, captioned it. "It's my first day back to work. love y'all #Godisgood."

Blessed to say my daughter has fully recovered & returned to her normal activities🙏🏻 It's my first day back to work💪🏻love y'all❤️ #Godisgood pic.twitter.com/FGprExJKnl — Jamie Lynn Spears (@jamielynnspears) February 25, 2017

Earlier this week, Maddie made her return to the basketball court, as documented in videos shared by her mama on Instagram.

She was also all smiles while celebrating Valentine's Day in a fuzzy powder pink sweater and bright red nails.

As ET previously reported, Maddie was rushed to a local hospital in Kentwood, Louisiana, on Feb. 5 after she was submerged in water for over two minutes when the Polaris ATV she was driving accidentally veered off into a pond. She was discharged five days later.

