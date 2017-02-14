Jamie Lynn Spears and Daughter Maddie Celebrate Valentine’s Day After Accident: ‘We Don’t Take a Second for Granted’

Just over a week after a harrowing ATV accident left her in a coma for two days, Jamie Lynn Spears‘ daughter Maddie continues to grow stronger—and sweeter!

The 8-year-old visited her school on Tuesday to hand out Valentine’s Day candy to her classmates. She was accompanied by her mother, who shared the cute moment on Instagram.

“Maddie isn’t quite ready to return to school, but her doctors did clear her to bring in her Valentine’s Day treats to her class today,” Spears captioned a photo of her daughter proudly displaying custom decorated chocolate bars. “It made her so happy to see her friends, and be able to give them such cute treats.”

The moment was extra special for Spears after the heartbreaking ordeal the family had undergone before Maddie regained consciousness last Tuesday with no sign of neurological damage.

“It was a great moment for us after everything that has happened,” she continued in the post. “We are so thankful to celebrate Valentine’s Day with the ones we love, and we don’t take a second of it for granted. Happy Valentine’s Day!”

On Feb. 5, Maddie was driving an ATV within view of Spears, 25, and her husband Jamie Watson when she took a hard right to avoid running over a nearby drainage ditch, causing the vehicle to “enter the pond” on her parents’ property, reads a police report obtained by PEOPLE.

“The ATV and child were instantly submerged in the water right before their eyes. Within seconds the child’s mother, stepfather and other family members reached the pond, dove in and attempted to rescue the child to no avail,” the report said. “The child was trapped and secured by the seatbelt and the ATV’s safety netting. Within two minutes, Acadian Ambulance Services arrived and assisted in freeing the child from the cold waters.”

Maddie was airlifted to Children’s Hospital in New Orleans, where she remained unconscious until Feb. 7. Watson shared his joy over social media the afternoon she awoke, thanking fans for their support.

“Thank you everyone for the prayers. Maddie is doing better and better. Thank y’all so much,” Watson captioned a photo on Instagram of a shirt bearing the words “Believe in Miracles.”

Maddie was discharged from the hospital on Friday, Feb. 10. “She is breathing well and interacting with loved ones,” the hospital told PEOPLE in an exclusive statement via a Spears family rep. “She is breathing well and interacting with loved ones. Doctors say she is on the way to a full recovery.”