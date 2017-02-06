Jamie Lynn Spears’ Daughter Maddie Hospitalized After ATV Accident: Report

Jamie Lynn Spears‘ daughter Maddie is said to be in the hospital after being seriously hurt in an ATV accident on Sunday, TMZ reports.

According to the outlet, the 8-year-old was on a Polaris off-road vehicle for a “hunting expedition” when it flipped over. Maddie was reportedly under water for “several minutes,” adds the site.

“The details the media are reporting surrounding the incident regarding Jamie Lynn’s daughter Maddie are incorrect,” a rep for the Spears family tells PEOPLE. “Right now the Spears family asks that everyone respect their privacy during this time and appreciates all the prayers and support for their family.”

Spears, 25, was reportedly not with her daughter, whose father is Spears’ ex Casey Aldridge, at the time of the accident.

Last June, Spears — who is the younger sister of Britney Spears and wed her husband Jamie Watson in 2014 — opened up about raising her daughter out of the limelight.

“She’s got such a sweet little heart,” she told PEOPLE. “I feel like I’ve raised her with a lot of honesty, but I’ve also raised her with a lot of love. She’s a very happy, content little girl, and there’s nothing more a parent could ask for. That’s my most proud accomplishment out of anything and always will be.”

Reporting by ELIZABETH LEONARD