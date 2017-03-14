Jamie Lynn Spears and Daughter Maddie Look Happy at Disney World a Month After ATV Accident

Jamie Lynn Spears' daughter Maddie was all smiles at the Happiest Place on Earth this week!

The 8-year-old girl, just over a month removed from the scary ATV accident that left her hospitalized, spent the day with her mom, dad, and aunt Britney Spears at Disney World in Orlando, Florida, on Monday, where the family enjoyed the park's various attractions, from the tea cups to Splash Mountain.

View photos



Snapchat

View photos



Snapchat

WATCH: Jamie Lynn Spears Emotionally Talks Daughter Maddie's Accident: 'I Was Living a Mother's Worst Nightmare'

On Feb. 5, Maddie was hospitalized after getting into an ATV accident where she was submerged in a pond on the family's Kentwood, Louisiana, property for two minutes. She fortunately made a swift recovery, returning to basketball practice just two weeks later.

"A month ago, at this time, I was living a mother's/anyone's worst nightmare happening right in front of my eyes, helplessly," Jamie shared on Instagram last week. "I'm not one to preach, but we were shown God's grace, and we still feel undeserving of His mercy. I'll never stop thanking each of you for your prayers, because we recognize the miracle it created. We are beyond blessed, and we will NEVER forget y'all, and God's unbelievable mercy. #Godisgood."

WATCH: Jamie Lynn Spears Poses With Daughter Maddie and Mom Lynn in Selfie Following ATV Accident

Watch the video below for more on Maddie's recovery.

Related Articles