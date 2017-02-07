Jamie Lynn Spears’ Daughter Maddie, 8, ‘Is Awake and Talking’ After Nearly Drowning

Jamie Lynn Spears‘ daughter Maddie is on the mend.

“With her father, mother and stepfather by her side, Maddie regained consciousness mid-day Tuesday, February 7,” the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Department tells PEOPLE in a statement provided by a Spears family rep. “The 8-year-old daughter of entertainer Jamie Lynn Spears was involved in an ATV accident at a family home Sunday in Kentwood, La. Paramedics resuscitated her and she was airlifted to a local hospital. She is aware of her surroundings and recognizes those family members who have kept a round-the-clock vigil since the accident.”

The statement continues: “Doctors were able to remove the ventilator today and she is awake and talking. Maddie continues to receive oxygen and is being monitored closely but it appears that she has not suffered any neurological consequences from the accident.”

On Sunday, Maddie was driving an ATV within view of Spears and her husband Jamie Watson when she took a hard right to avoid running over a nearby drainage ditch, causing the vehicle to “enter the pond” on her parents’ property, reads a police report obtained by PEOPLE Monday.

“The ATV and child were instantly submerged in the water right before their eyes. Within seconds the child’s mother, stepfather and other family members reached the pond, dove in and attempted to rescue the child to no avail,” the report said. “The child was trapped and secured by the seatbelt and the ATV’s safety netting. Within two minutes, Acadian Ambulance Services arrived and assisted in freeing the child from the cold waters.”

Story developing — stay tuned to People.com for more.



