Jamie Foxx’s Real Name Caused the Internet to Lose Its Mind and Other Celebs Who Have Changed Their Real Names

The Internet’s mind was collectively blown this weekend when people found out that Jamie Foxx was not the actor’s real name. It’s unclear why fans discovered the news now — maybe due to the recent premiere of his new show Beat Shazam? — but regardless, Twitter was buzzing with fresh memes.

I'm over here questioning my entire existence. https://t.co/OEIWvFVPr2 — big brother (@nonotwashington) May 29, 2017





Jamie Foxx's real name is Eric??? Everything is a lie. https://t.co/mBL5rLp2wu — #LetMyPeopleGLO (@MichellCClark) May 29, 2017





Jamie Foxx’s real name is Eric Marlon Bishop, which he changed when he started out in standup comedy. Why? Because at the time female comedians were routinely called to the stage ahead of the male comics, so he chose “Jamie” to play those odds.

Calvin Harris has a similar story to Foxx’s. He is actually named Adam Richard Wiles and said he changed his name because “my first single was more of a soul track, and I thought Calvin Harris sounded a bit more racially ambiguous.”

Sometimes, up-and-coming entertainers feel like their name projects an undesired image. Whoopi Goldberg’s real name is Caryn Elaine Johnson, but her mom thought a Jewish last name would help her get further in Hollywood.

Miley Cyrus legally changed her name from Destiny Hope Cyrus to Miley Ray Cyrus in 2008. The name Miley originated when she was a little girl and her country singer father, Billy Ray Cyrus, noticed she was always smiling. The nickname stuck, as family and friends referred to her only as Miley.

In other entertainment news, Kim Kardashian finally talks about Kanye and President Trump's meeting:

