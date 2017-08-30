Jamie Foxx Announces Telethon for Hurricane Harvey, Reportedly Featuring Reese Witherspoon and Blake Shelton

The Houston telethon is shaping up to be a star-studded event.

Hollywood's A-listers continue to step up in the wake of Hurricane Harvey's devastating impact on Houston, Texas.

On Tuesday, Texas native Jamie Foxx announced on Instagram that there will be a telethon on Sept. 12 to raise money for those in need.

"Just wanted to let everyone in Texas know, we got you," Foxx says, adding that he's donated $25,000 to GlobalGiving, a non-profit organization that provides a global crowdfunding platform for grassroots charitable projects. "From a fellow Texan, my heart goes out. My prayers go out. September 12 we have a telethon that we're doing. We'll give you more details, so we can raise as much money as we can for everybody down there."

EXCLUSIVE: 'Bachelor' Sean Lowe Helps Dying Man in Houston After Hurricane Harvey

The Sept. 12 telethon will take place simultaneously in Los Angeles, New York and Nashville, and will be aired by all the major networks for one hour, according to TMZ. The star-studded event is reportedly being organized by rapper Bun B and the same team behind the widely praised Ariana Grande One Love Manchester concert.

Reese Witherspoon and Blake Shelton will reportedly host from Nashville on Sept. 12, while the Los Angeles portion will be hosted by Foxx and tentatively Hilary Duff, who was born in Houston.

Duff Instagrammed about Hurricane Harvey on Monday, writing, "This is beyond devastating. Truly heartbroken for my home town. #staystrong #deepintheheart."

Fellow Houston native Michael Strahan is being tapped to host the New York portion of the telethon, TMZ also reports, and organizers are also hoping to secure Kelly Rowland as well as Big Bang Theory star Jim Parsons -- both born and raised in Houston as well.

Stars such as Kevin Hart, Dwayne Johnson and the Kardashian family have already donated to Hurricane Harvey relief, most notably Sandra Bullock, who donated $1 million to the Red Cross on Tuesday.

EXCLUSIVE: Inspiring Houston-Based 'AGT' Singer Kechi Sends Message of Hope to Hurricane Survivors

ET also spoke to Beyonce's pastor, Rudy Rasmus, on Tuesday, who revealed that the singer made a "significant donation" to disaster relief in her hometown.

Watch below:

For more on how to help/donate to Hurricane Harvey relief efforts, please click here.

Related Articles