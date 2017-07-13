James Woods Fires Back After Neil Patrick Harris Diss Over ‘Gender Creative’ Tweet

James Woods will not tolerate any suggestion that he’s intolerant.

The “Once Upon a Time in America” actor took to Twitter on Wednesday and issued a multi-tweet defense of himself, after fellow actor Neil Patrick Harris blasted him for being “ignorant and classless.”

Former “How I Met Your Mother” star Neil Patrick Harris went after Woods on Tuesday, over a tweet Woods published earlier in the week.

Woods was commenting on a photo of two parents with their child. One parent was holding a sign reading, “I love my gender creative son!” while the other held a sign reading, “My son wears dresses & makeup … get over it!!”

Woods said of the image, “This is sweet. Wait until this poor kid grows up, realizes what you’ve done, and stuffs both of you dismembered into a freezer in the garage.”

Woods’ comment struck a nerve with Harris, who fired back, “Utterly ignorant and classless, Mr. Woods. I’m friends with this family. You know not of what you speak, and should be ashamed of yourself.”

While Woods’ series of tweets Wednesday didn’t mention Harris by name, the message was clear.

“Using one’s child as a social justice propaganda doll is tantamount to child abuse. This is not about homophobia. Nice try though…,” Woods wrote, adding, “For the record I have supported human rights of all stripes and persuasions, colors, creeds, choices and preferences my entire life. Period.”

“Period” notwithstanding, Woods wasn’t done reflecting on the topic.

“Some children can be ruthlessly cruel to children who are simply different in any way. I humbly suggest making your child a target is unwise,” Woods continued. “I spent my entire adult life in the New York theatre scene, kids. I have more gay friends than Liberace. So let’s stop the homophobia train.”

After another Twitter user told Woods that he didn’t have to defend himself, as “this is a new America,” Woods replied, “This is not a defense. I’m old enough to remember the agony friends suffered for being different. Being wrongly accused of anything is vile.”

