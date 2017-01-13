James McAvoy Opens Up About His Divorce from Anne-Marie Duff: ‘My Life Has Changed Massively’

After keeping a low profile since announcing his split in May, James McAvoy is finally opening up about life post-divorce.

“My life has changed massively,” the X-Men star revealed in an interview with Mr Porter. “At the same time, so much has stayed the same,” he added.

McAvoy and his wife, Anne-Marie Duff, announced their split last spring after nine years of marriage. They met while working on the British television show Shameless, on which Duff played McAvoy’s character’s love interest. The couple married in a quiet ceremony on Oct. 18, 2006, and have one child together; son Brendan, born in 2010.

McAvoy and Duff chose to keep their relationship private during their marriage, something the actor says has continued since the divorce. “One of the things that’s stayed the same is that I still don’t talk about my personal life, really,” he noted.

“Me and Anne-Marie, when we were together, it was our policy not to speak about each other in public. We rarely broke that and if we did, it was for tiny things — ‘Yes, we are cooking turkey this Christmas’ — and that policy still stands. Even separated, we’re still respectful of each other and committed to doing that publicly and personally,” he explained.

RELATED: Jennifer Lawrence on More X-Men Films? ‘Fox Should Be Terrified’

Overall, the actor said “things are really good,” which he jokingly conceded “is a rubbish, pat answer.”

One positive change, McAvoy said, is that he’s cutting back on his favorite alcoholic beverage: whiskey. “That used to be my drink – a peaty Talisker, or a Laphroaig,” he said. “But I find that I can’t drink too much whiskey anymore,” he said, explaining that after a couple whiskeys, “I get a bit leery, a wee bit fighty, a bit chippy, looking for an argument. And I didn’t like that. So I mostly stopped drinking it.”

McAvoy also addressed the possibility of future X-Men movies. “It’s all up in the air at the moment,” he said. “I may end up being in f—— 20 X-Men movies in the next five years. And I may end up being in none.”

His new film, M. Night Shyamalan’s Split, hits theaters everywhere Jan. 20th.